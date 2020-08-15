AKTUELNO

LENJA ČOKOLADNA TORTA - Brza i laka, a potrebna su samo TRI SASTOJKA (FOTO)

Izvor: zena.blic.rs, Foto: Pixabay.com ||

Ako biste pojeli nešto čokoladno, a ne biste da budete dugo u kuhinji, ova torta od tri sastojka je rešenje. Toliko je jednostavna da se čak ni ne peče.

Recept je veoma jednostavan a glasi ovako:

Potrebno je:

- 600 ml slatke pavlake za šlag sa udelom masnoće od 35 odsto

- 700 gr čokolade

- 3 paketa keksa po želji.

Priprema:

Čokoladu i pavlaku pomešajte u loncu dok se ne rastope, a keks izlomite na komadiće pa dodajte u tu smesu i promešajte. Prelijte sve u posudu za pečenje koju ste obložili papirom pa ostavite u frižideru na par sati. Kada je spremno za posluženje, samo je okrenite naopako i ukrasite.

#Recept

#Čokoladna torta

