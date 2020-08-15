LENJA ČOKOLADNA TORTA - Brza i laka, a potrebna su samo TRI SASTOJKA (FOTO)

View this post on Instagram

Lazy cake, the lazy way.. Using three ingredients only! (Watch my stories to see how simple this was!) I thought of making this using ganache instead of the traditional butter/sugar/cocoa/condensed milk method. I also decided to change it up by using three different type of biscuits instead of one.. it turned out delish!! Check out the recipe below: Ingredients: - 600ml thickened cream - 700g milk chocolate - Three packets biscuits (I used @lotusbiscoffus biscuits, @arnottsbiscuits milk coffee biscuits and chocolate ripple biscuits) Method: - Place cream and chocolate in a pot over medium heat until chocolate melts completely. - Break biscuits into chunky pieces and add into chocolate mix, stir well - Line a tray with cling wrap and pour mixture into it. Freeze till firm (for a few hours or overnight) then flip onto presenting tray and decorate as you like ❤️ you may leave in the fridge once it has become completely firm..