SEDAM istorijskih ličnosti koje su stupile u brak sa ROĐACIMA

Arthur Gordon Pym of Nantucket was Poe’s only complete novel; the majority of his work was short stories. This fictional book told the tale of a group of men who became shipwrecked and end up killing and cannibalizing one of their crew, a man named Richard Parker. . The book was not well received but here’s a twist that would have delighted the master of macabre; 46 years after the book was published a small vessel, The Mignonette, set sail from England bound for Australia, but on the way, the ship sank and the crew escaped in a life raft. In order to survive, they opted to kill and eat one of their shipmates. His name? You guessed it, Richard Parker. • • • Image { Denis O’Hare stars as the prolific horror writer in “#EdgarAllanPoe :Buried Alive” }