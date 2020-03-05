Na ovih 5 poznatih destinacija fotografisanje je zabranjeno

Između ostalog noćno fotografisanje Ajfelovog tornja tehnički je protiv zakona, iako ste videli milion fotki ove poznate turističke atrakcije.
Neke od najvećih svetskih destinacija ne dopuštaju lične fotografije bilo koje vrste, a ovo su neke od njih.
1. Sikstinska kapela
Nažalost protivzaknoito je slikati se unutar kapele. Postoji i posebna zabrana fotografisanja čuvenog plafona umetnika Mikelanđela. Samo je japanska televizija imala ekskluzivnu dozvolu 1997. godine da to učini, kao kompenzaciju u zamenu za finansiranje tadašnje restauracije. To autorsko pravo zapravo je isteklo tri godine nakon završetka svakog dela restauracije, ali Vatikan je odlučio da zadrži zabranu fotografisanja kako bi zaštitio dragocena umetnička dela.
2. Ajfelova kula
Prilikom boravka u Parizu selfi ili blesave slike pored Ajfelovog tornja možete uslikati tokom dana, ali ukoliko želite noćne fotke budite oprezni, jer je svako korišćenje noćnih fotografija i videa Ajfelovog tornja u komercijalne svrhe strogo kažnjivo.
3. Tadž Mahal
Izgrađen je u ime večne ljubavi, između 1631. i 1654. godine, a u njegovom podizanju je učestvovalo 22.000 ljudi.Ovaj elegantni hram boje slonovače podigao je šah Jahan za svoju omiljenu ženu Mumtaz Mahal. Mahal je umrla nakon rođenja svog 14. deteta, pa je šah naredio da se iznad njenog groba sagradi grobnica kakvu svet nije video. S obzirom na to, fotografisanje je zabranjeno unutar glavnog mauzoleja, a posetioci se mole da ćute dok su unutra.
4. Pentagon
Kao sedište američkog Ministarstva obrane, logično je da je sigurnost na vrhunskom nivou. Pentagon možete istražiti kao civil, službenim obilaskom, ali fotografije nisu dopuštene unutar ili izvan zgrade, a nije dozvoljeno uneti ni mobilni telefon.
5. Ulica crvenih fenjera
U glavnom gradu Holandije "greh" je fotografisati u ulici crvenih fenjera, poznatoj po mnogobrojnim bordelima. Njihovi vlasnici preziru slikanje prostitutki u izlozima, a obezbeđenje lokala motri na okolinu.