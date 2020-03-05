Na ovih 5 poznatih destinacija fotografisanje je zabranjeno

View this post on Instagram

🇮🇹 ACCADDE OGGI A ROMA Il 15 agosto 1483 Papa Sisto IV consacra la Cappella Sistina (che prende il nome proprio dal Papa) e la dedica all'Assunta. La Sistina è uno dei più famosi tesori culturali e artistici della Città del Vaticano, inserita all'interno del percorso dei Musei Vaticani. È conosciuta in tutto il globo non solo per essere il luogo nel quale si tiene il conclave, ma anche per essere decorata con una delle opere d'arte più conosciute e celebrate della civiltà artistica occidentale, gli affreschi di Michelangelo Buonarroti, che ricoprono la volta (1508-1512) e la parete di fondo (del Giudizio Universale) sopra l'altare (1536-1541). 🇬🇧 ON THIS DAY IN ROME On August 15th 1483 Pope Sixtus IV consecrated the Sistine Chapel and dedicated it to the Assumption. The Sistine Chapel is one of the most famous cultural and artistic treasures of the Vatican City, included in the itinerary of the Vatican Museums. It is known all over the world not only for being the place where the conclave is held, but also for being decorated with one of the most famous and celebrated works of art of Western artistic civilization, the frescoes by Michelangelo Buonarroti, which cover the vault (1508-1512) and the back wall of the Last Judgement, above the altar (1536-1541).