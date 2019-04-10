Švajcarsko selo koje čuva najveću tajnu - Da li je OVO moguće?

Gimelvald je malo švajcarsko selo u kantonu Bern, na nadmorskoj visini od 1363 metara. Nalazi se između planina Šilthorn i Jungfrau.
Do ovog mesta ne može se doći automobilom. Zbog nedostatka puta u Gimelvaldu zaustavlja se žičara Schilthorn, a postoji i ekstremna planinarska ruta opremljena čeličnim skalama koja ga povezuje s obližnjim selom Muren.
Manjak tradicionalnog saobraćaja ne zabrinjava nešto više od 130 stanovnika ovog sela. Oni su navikli na usporeni tempo pored planina, kao i rečenicu koju slučajni putnici izgovore kad god posete ovo mesto.
"Ne verujem da postoji nešto ovako."
Stanovnici Gimelvalda bave se ratarstvom, stočarstvom i turizmom, a u svakom domu možete kupiti sir koji se pravi od domaćeg mleka. Starosedeoci ovog sela imaju više krava nego poštanskih sandučića, te ne čudi da se deca umesto "kuće" igraju "štale".
Gimelvald neki nazivaju i najbolje čuvanom tajnom Švajcarske. To je jedno od retkih preostalih mesta u ovoj evropskoj državi u kojem se živi bez prevelikog stresa, onako kako su to činili njihovi pradedovi i prabake.