AKTUELNO

Lifestyle

Švajcarsko selo koje čuva najveću tajnu - Da li je OVO moguće?

Izvor: Pink.rs/Stil/Punkufer. Dnevnik hr., Foto: Pixabay.com ||

Gimelvald je malo švajcarsko selo u kantonu Bern, na nadmorskoj visini od 1363 metara. Nalazi se između planina Šilthorn i Jungfrau.

Do ovog mesta ne može se doći automobilom. Zbog nedostatka puta u Gimelvaldu zaustavlja se žičara Schilthorn, a postoji i ekstremna planinarska ruta opremljena čeličnim skalama koja ga povezuje s obližnjim selom Muren.

Manjak tradicionalnog saobraćaja ne zabrinjava nešto više od 130 stanovnika ovog sela. Oni su navikli na usporeni tempo pored planina, kao i rečenicu koju slučajni putnici izgovore kad god posete ovo mesto.

"Ne verujem da postoji nešto ovako."

View this post on Instagram

“Memories were the markers of the journey through life. It was necessary to know where you had come from. Only then could you know where you were going.“ (William Shatner)... I WISH YOU A BEAUTIFUL DAY, GOOD EVENING or GOOD NIGHT WONDERFUL WORLD 😘🌏🌎🌍❤️ #gimmelwald #mürren #blickheimat #switzerlandmylove #Switzerland #inlovewithswitzerland #switzerland_vacations #beautifulplace #exploreswitzerland #earthpix #fantastic_earth #beautifuldestinations #wonderful_places #awesomeearth #best_worldplaces #watchthisinstagood #thediscover #living_europe #mountains #outdoors #naturelovers #nature #hiking #hikingculture #hikingadventures #adventure #explore #earthpix #exploremore #summer

A post shared by Lisa (@hiking_with_lisa) on

Stanovnici Gimelvalda bave se ratarstvom, stočarstvom i turizmom, a u svakom domu možete kupiti sir koji se pravi od domaćeg mleka. Starosedeoci ovog sela imaju više krava nego poštanskih sandučića, te ne čudi da se deca umesto "kuće" igraju "štale".

Gimelvald neki nazivaju i najbolje čuvanom tajnom Švajcarske. To je jedno od retkih preostalih mesta u ovoj evropskoj državi u kojem se živi bez prevelikog stresa, onako kako su to činili njihovi pradedovi i prabake.

#Gimelvald

#Selo

#Švajcarska

POVEZANE VESTI

Lifestyle

Švajcarsko selo koje čuva najveću tajnu: Da li je moguće ovo?

Lifestyle

Rosomački lonci: Prizor pred kojim je svaka reč suvišna

Lifestyle

Ružičasto jezero Pačir leči reumatizam i kožne bolesti: Ovo mesto je raj na zemlji! (FOTO)

Extra

U OVOJ PEĆINI SU ARKAN I SLOBA TRAŽILI BLAGO CARA DUŠANA! Pratili su trag jedne stare legende

Zadruga

"DA LI JE MOGUĆE DA SE OVO DEŠAVA?" Matora smuvala Moniku Horvat, pali prvi poljupci! (VIDEO)

Lifestyle

Recept za dijetalni ČIPS za mršavljenje - da li je ovo moguće? Da i veoma je ZDRAV!