RAJ NA ZEMLJI! Proverite zašto turisti sa svih kontinenata dolaze baš na ovo mesto! ČUDO PRIRODE (FOTO)

View this post on Instagram

Yellowstone is amazing. Period. Stop. ••••• Thanks to our friend Eric @esmith_images for sharing the beauty from the flight. ・・・ Nobel Prize-winning author Rudyard Kipling, who visited Yellowstone National Park in 1889, immortalized Midway Geyser Basin by referring to it as "Hell's Half Acre." Even today it is still remembered by that name. Despite its small size Midway possesses two of the largest hot springs in the world. Grand Prismatic Spring, nearly 370 feet in diameter, sits upon a large mound surrounded by small step-like terraces. The other feature, Excelsior Geyser, erupted nearly 300 feet high before the 1900s. It is now a dormant geyser and is considered a hot spring, discharging more than 4050 gallons of boiling water per minute. Other colorful springs include Turquoise and Indigo springs, known for their pale and dark blue colors. I achieved this image by a high steep bank in a doors off helicopter at noon, one of the few moments of the day that these visuals are not, in some way, obscured by steam. #esmithimages #losangelesphotographer #nationalpark #nps #yellowstone #yellowstonenationalpark #ynp #grandprismaticspring #aerial #findyourpark #goparks #lensbible #earthpix #landscape_captures #landscapephotography #landscapephoto #naturephotography #natureart #nationalparkgeek #natgeo #natgeotravelpic #natgeoyourshot #ourfotoworld #yourshotphotographer #ig_color #ourplanetdaily #canonphotography #canonusa #yellowstonepledge —— #nationalparkgeek @ynpforever