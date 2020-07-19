ROMEO I JULIJA IZ DŽUNGLE! Crni panter i ženka leoparda već ČETIRI GODINE su u skladnoj ''vezi''

Saj i Kleopatra imaju i mladunče staro osam meseci Indijski fotograf Mitun Hunugund proveo je šest dana u Karnataku, na reci Kabini, dok nije uhvatio savršen, redak prizor.
On je uspeo da fotografiše zajedno dvanaestogodišnju ženku leoparda i crnog pantera starog osam godina. Njih dvoje su partneri već četiri godine.
The Eternal Couple . Saaya and Cleopatra have been courting since 4 years now and whenever they are together it’s a sight to behold. The forest comes alive as they trot nonchalantly in his fabled kingdom. Usually in the courting pairs generally it is the Male who takes charge and moves around with the female following close behind. But with this couple it was definitely Cleo who was in charge while the Panther followed. . This was shot on a surreal winter morning when a single Deer alarm led me to this breathtaking sight. . #kabini #love #leopard #nikon #wild #Natgeo #mithunhphotography #instagood #instadaily #jungle #bigcat #forest #wildlifephotography #nature #wildlife #blackpanther #melanistic #therealblackpanther #thebisonresort
Jedna od dve neverovatne fotografije ovog para prikazuje Saja, pantera teškog oko 120 kilograma, kako stoji kao senka svojoj 89 kilograma teškoj partnerki Kleopatri. Na drugoj fotografiji vidi se zaljubljeni par kako odmara na drvetu, prenosi Nacionalna geografija.
Saj i Kleopatra imaju i mladunče staro osam meseci.