Osećaj se kao kod svoje kuće: Grčki grad među 10 najprijateljskijih gradova Evrope

Izvor: B92, Foto: Unsplash.com ||

"Conde Nast Traveler", jedan od najuticajnijih magazina za putovanja na svetu, napravio je listu gradova u kojima se turisti osećaju kao kod kuće.

Jedan od najboljih načina da se doživi neki grad jeste upravo upoznavanje lokalnih stanovnika.

Ovih 10 gradova proglašeno je za najprijateljskije prema Reader's Choice Awards 2020 časopisa "Conde Nast Traveler".

1. Galvej, Irska

2. Dablin, Irska

3. Valeta, Malta

4. Porto, Portugal

5. Lisabon, Portugal

6. Bolonja, Italija

7. Edinburg, Ujedinjeno Kraljevstvo

8. Rejkjavik, Island

9. Atina, Grčka

10. Helsinki, Finska

