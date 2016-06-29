AKTUELNO

Lifestyle

Dve destinacije blizu Srbije među 50 najlepših na svetu

Izvor: B92, Foto: Pixabay.com ||

Portal "Big 7 Travel" koji se bavi preporukama za putovanja, sproveo je anketu sa više miliona ljudi, koji su birali najlepša mesta na svetu.

Na prvom mestu našao se Nacionalni park Tores del Pain u Čileu, na drugom su Farska ostrva, a na trećem Nacionalni park Grand Teton u Vajomingu.

Na listi su se našle i dve destinacije iz bivše Jugoslavije - na petom mestu Bledsko jezero u Sloveniji i Mostar koji se našao na 20. poziciji.

Ovako izgleda prvih 10 mesta:

1. Nacionalni park Tores del Pajn, Čile

2. Farska ostrva

3. Nacionalni park Grand Teton, Vajoming

View this post on Instagram

Such a stunning sunset in the Grand Tetons! Many people don’t realize this, but there are many amazing lakes to explore in this wonderful National Park! And as you can see here, waiting for sunset or catching an early morning sunrise is spectacular! Winds are usually low at these times allowing phenomenal reflections like this here since the water gets very calm. Long exposure can be your friend in situations like this where there are some ripples. If you don’t have time to wait for the lake to calm down, you can sometimes salvage a great reflection by just letting a lot of light into the camera. As always, please follow the leave no trace principles while visiting the parks. Take out any trash you bring with you including compostable material like apple cores and bread scraps. If you encounter animals like squirrels, chipmunks, or marmots, please do not feed them as it encourages them to go closer to humans and steal their food (this has become a major problem in the parks). Together we can make our parks wonderful for everyone to enjoy! Tag someone you would bring here! What is your favorite sunset spot in the parks??? 📸: @evang_travels Follow, tag @nationalparks_guide, and use the hashtag #nationalparks_guide for your chance to be featured!

A post shared by National Parks Guide (@nationalparks_guide) on

4. Reka Li, Kina

5. Jezero Bled, Slovenija

6.Veliki koralni greben, Australija

7. Nacionalni park Banf, Kanada

8. Palavan, Filipini

9. Škotske planine

10. Kjoto, Japan

#Destinacija

POVEZANE VESTI

Svet

KORONAVIRUS U SVETU: Zaraženo skoro 47miiliona, preminulo više od 1,2 miliona

Koronavirus

U svetu od koronavirusa obolelo više od 48 miliona osoba - Najviše zaraženih je u OVIM državama

Koronavirus

OPASNE KORONA BROJKE: Više od 47 miliona zaraženih kovidom, u KRITIČNOM STANJU preko 85.000 ljudi

Koronavirus

DRAMATIČNE CIFRE: Od koronavirusa u svetu umrlo 1.215.957 ljudi, više od 47 miliona zaraženo!

Društvo

DRŽAVNO VEĆE TUŽILACA - Za predsednika Izborne komisije Državnog veća tužilaca Ljubivoja Đorđevića

Svet

STAMPEDO NA ULICAMA BEČA: Pogledajte kakav je HAOS kada su se začuli pucnji! Ljudi beže pred RAFALIMA (VIDEO)