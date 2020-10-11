Zamak koji krije zanimljivu priču: Nije ni trebalo da bude izgrađen (FOTO)

Zamak Vajdahunjad u Budimpešti nije obična građevina. Podignut u čast jubileja povodom hiljadite godišnjice mađarske države, on je predmet divljenja i mistike zbog načina gradnje i povezanosti sa grofom Drakulom.
Izgrađen je 1896. godine i nalazi se u budimpštanskom gradskom parku na veštačkom ostrvu, prenosi Nacionalna geografija. Podignut je u čast mađarskog osvajanja karpatskog basena 895. godine i povodom hiljadite godišnjice mađarskog carstva.
On predstavlja kompleks sačinjen od 21 građevine koje su svojevrsna replika različitih arhitektonskih stilova i epoha austrougarskog carstva. U njemu se sreću gotika, romanika, renesansa i barok.
Kompleks je prvobitno zamišljen kao privremena izložba važnih građevina iz svih delova nekadašnjeg carstva. Svi objekti su bili sagrađeni od dasaka i kartona. Zbog toga što je izložba izazvala oduševljenje javnosti, odlučeno je da se pristupi gradnji koja je trajala od 1904. do 1908.
Kompleksom dominira zamak po imenu "Korvin". On predstavlja repliku zamka "Hunjad" koji se nalazi u Transilvaniji po kome je, prema narodnim predanjima, grof Vlad Cepeš, poznatiji kao grof Drakula, bio privremeno zatočen zbog neslaganja sa mađarskim vladarom Janošem Hunjadijem.
Interesantna činjenica je da u kompleksu postoji bista mađarskog glumca po imenu Bela Lugoši koji je prvobitno tumačio Drakulin lik u filmskom ostvarenju iz 1931. godine.
Zamak Vajdahunyad trenutno ima funkciju mađarskog muzeja poljoprivrede i predstavlja najveći muzej te vrste u Evropi.