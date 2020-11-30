OTVOREN NAJDUBLJI BAZEN NA SVETU - Evo gde se nalazi i kome je namenjen (FOTO+VIDEO)

Najdublji bazen na svetu dubok je 45,5 metara, namenjen je roniocima, a otvoren je nedavno u Poljskoj, nedaleko od Varšave.

Ovaj bazen, nazvan "Deepspot", prepun je imitacija podvodnih pećina i majanskih ruševina, a ima i manju olupinu namenjenu istraživanju.

At 148 ft, this is the deepest swimming pool in the world. ‘The Deepspot,’ which opened in Mszczonów, Poland, on Nov 21, holds 2M+ gallons of water, enough to fill 27 Olympic-sized swimming pools pic.twitter.com/4IW6lRRAxm — NowThis (@nowthisnews) 24. новембар 2020.

Bazen je ispunjen sa 8.000 kubika vode, što je za dvadeset puta više od zapremine standardnog bazena dugačkog 25 metara.

World's deepest swimming pool opened in #Poland: The #pool opened on Saturday in Mszczonow, near Warsaw. The swimming pool, called 'Deepspot,' is 45.4-metres-deep and filled with 8,000 cubic metres of water - more than twenty times the volume of a standard 25-meter-long pool. pic.twitter.com/gKLob3LNJG — Today's World #WearAMask (@TodaysWorId) 23. новембар 2020.

Deepspot u doba pandemije kovida 19 može nesmetano da prima klijente, jer je uvršten u kategoriju ronilačkog centra u kom se održavaju časovi ronjenja.

Prethodni rekord za najdublji bazen na svetu držao je Montegrotto Terme u Italiji, dubine 42 metra.