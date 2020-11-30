AKTUELNO

Lifestyle

OTVOREN NAJDUBLJI BAZEN NA SVETU - Evo gde se nalazi i kome je namenjen (FOTO+VIDEO)

Foto: Pixabay.com

Najdublji bazen na svetu dubok je 45,5 metara, namenjen je roniocima, a otvoren je nedavno u Poljskoj, nedaleko od Varšave.

Ovaj bazen, nazvan "Deepspot", prepun je imitacija podvodnih pećina i majanskih ruševina, a ima i manju olupinu namenjenu istraživanju.

Bazen je ispunjen sa 8.000 kubika vode, što je za dvadeset puta više od zapremine standardnog bazena dugačkog 25 metara.

Deepspot u doba pandemije kovida 19 može nesmetano da prima klijente, jer je uvršten u kategoriju ronilačkog centra u kom se održavaju časovi ronjenja.

Prethodni rekord za najdublji bazen na svetu držao je Montegrotto Terme u Italiji, dubine 42 metra.

#Deepspot

#Najdublji bazen na svetu

#Poljska

#ronjenje

