OTVOREN NAJDUBLJI BAZEN NA SVETU - Evo gde se nalazi i kome je namenjen (FOTO+VIDEO)

Najdublji bazen na svetu dubok je 45,5 metara, namenjen je roniocima, a otvoren je nedavno u Poljskoj, nedaleko od Varšave.
Ovaj bazen, nazvan "Deepspot", prepun je imitacija podvodnih pećina i majanskih ruševina, a ima i manju olupinu namenjenu istraživanju.
At 148 ft, this is the deepest swimming pool in the world. 'The Deepspot,' which opened in Mszczonów, Poland, on Nov 21, holds 2M+ gallons of water, enough to fill 27 Olympic-sized swimming pools
Bazen je ispunjen sa 8.000 kubika vode, što je za dvadeset puta više od zapremine standardnog bazena dugačkog 25 metara.
The swimming pool, called 'Deepspot,' is 45.4-metres-deep and filled with 8,000 cubic metres of water - more than twenty times the volume of a standard 25-meter-long pool.
Deepspot u doba pandemije kovida 19 može nesmetano da prima klijente, jer je uvršten u kategoriju ronilačkog centra u kom se održavaju časovi ronjenja.

Prethodni rekord za najdublji bazen na svetu držao je Montegrotto Terme u Italiji, dubine 42 metra.
DeepSpot, located in Poland, is currently the world's deepest pool, holding nearly as much water as 27 Olympic-sized pools. However, the BlueAbyss is set to steal the title when it opens next year in the UK.