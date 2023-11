Genijalni recept za ČOKOLADNI MUS: Potreban vam je samo jedan sastojak i nećete verovati koji!

This is something you must try tonight! And all you need are chocolate chips! The sweetness of the ousse all depends on the type of chocolate you use, so you can go sugar free, keto, paleo, etc. Just blend 2 1/2 cups of water with 1 cup of chocolate chips for about 2 minutes or until chocolate is completely disintegrated and water has doubled in volume (there should not be any clumps) Pour mixture into a large bowl or several mini bowls and refrigerate overnight. The next day, you'll have a fluffy, airy-y chocolate mousse! Remember to check out my other easy recipes on my IG page! ✌🏼Enjoy! #oneingredientmousse #chocolatemousse #healthydessert #healthychocolate #veganmousse #coconutfree #dairyfreemousse #ketomousse #paleomousse #coconutfreemousse #easyrecipes #cookinghacks #kitchenhacks #bakinghacks #dessertrecipe #sugarfreedessert #sugarfreechocolate #sugarfreediet #ketodiet