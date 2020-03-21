View this post on Instagram

This is absolutely terrible and not necessary and I am not sure if I am more angry or sad. As someone who has seen war and being a refugee more than once,as someone who has genuinely seen what it looks like when there is no food in stores not because people are over buying but because there is no food in the whole country,as someone who went hungry many days and nights,as someone who had no money to buy food and as someone who stood in lines for hours at a time at 4 am in freezing cold as a kid to be able to get a small piece of bread and had no electricity and heating when it was -20 outside,trust me what we are doing now is not necessary. In fact it is inconsiderate,greedy,rude and disgusting. We are in tough and unprecedented times but there is more than enough food and supplies to go around for years to come and we have enough to feed everyone. This panic buying is just hoarding and all of those people that bought so much food and don’t even get me started on the toilet paper,bought more than enough for months and even years.It’s a joke. With that all of those people showed just how greedy they are and unkind. Instead of being so selfish some of those people should be checking on the elderly and people with disabilities and helping them buy food and whatever else they need because they all missed out and they are doing it tough right now and are the most vulnerable. Let’s stop being selfish and let’s unite and stand together to get through this.We will get through this but in the meantime let’s help the ones that need help and instead of making the news for fighting with each other in the supermarkets,let’s make the news for helping the vulnerable and uniting together. Be kind to one another and stay strong,healthy and safe everyone. 😔😔😔😔🙏🙏🙏🙏😢😢😢😢😢 #corona #coronavirus #virus #together #unite #covid_19 #covid #covıd19 #australia #melbourne #greed #selfish #greedy #unkind #bekind #helpeachother #dotherightthing #emptyshelves #notok #stophoarding #stophoardingtoiletpaper #wewillgetthroughthis #sad #angry #stop #stoppanicbuying