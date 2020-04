"SEKUND ME JE DELIO OD SAMOUBISTVA" Jelena Dokić PRVI PUT OTVORENO progovorila o braku, deci i depresiji (FOTO)

View this post on Instagram

No better time than now to do some extra reading. My bestselling book ‘unbreakable’ is back in stock after being sold out for much of the summer thanks to the continued support from all of you and the incredible sales. While we are all self isolating and during this tough time when we are reluctant to leave the house,you can still get my book by going online and ordering books and some places even deliver for free. You would also be supporting your local bookstore. So many questions in my DM’s on where is the best place to order my book so here are a few places. For Australian orders and deliveries you can order at Dymocks,Readings,Booktopia,Amazon Australia......etc. For worldwide orders and deliveries you can order at Amazon for most countries,Book Depository......etc. Also don’t forget that you can read my book on kindle,ebook and iBook as well as audiobook. I am also doing my part to support my local bookstore and I am buying some extra books and board games to get me through the long days in self isolation. Stay safe and healthy everyone and happy reading. 🙏🙏🙌🙌❤️❤️🥰🥰📚📚📚📚📚 #book #books #booklover #reading #read #mustread #goodread #goodreads #paperback #bestseller #amazonbooks #dymocks #readings #booktopia #australia #worldwide #melbourne #sydney #bookstagram #kindle #ebook #ibooks #unbreakable #tennis #tennis🎾 #🎾 #tennisplayer #wta #domesticviolence #abuse