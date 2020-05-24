POZNATI TENISER UHAPŠEN ZBOG PORODIČNOG NASILJA - Pretukao bivšu suprugu pred DETETOM! (FOTO)

Istragom je utvrđeno da je on fizički napao bivšu suprugu posle svađe 21. maja, a uhapšen je sutradan.

ATP no.27 Nikoloz Basilashvili has been arrested in Georgia on charges of assaulting his ex wife on May 21st in the presence of their child. He has been released on bail and denies the charge, which carries a maximum term of 3 years. Photo: https://t.co/itPxgl6wmS pic.twitter.com/MyIJZvNljR