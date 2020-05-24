POZNATI TENISER UHAPŠEN ZBOG PORODIČNOG NASILJA - Pretukao bivšu suprugu pred DETETOM! (FOTO)

Najbolji gruzijski teniser Nikoloz Basilašvili uhapšen je u Tbilisiju zbog optužbe da je pretukao bivšu suprugu u prisustvu deteta.
Istragom je utvrđeno da je on fizički napao bivšu suprugu posle svađe 21. maja, a uhapšen je sutradan.
ATP no.27 Nikoloz Basilashvili has been arrested in Georgia on charges of assaulting his ex wife on May 21st in the presence of their child. He has been released on bail and denies the charge, which carries a maximum term of 3 years. Photo: https://t.co/itPxgl6wmS pic.twitter.com/MyIJZvNljR— Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) 24. мај 2020.
Tužilaštvo je zatražilo da ostane u pritvoru do suđenja 16. jula, prenosi portal Gruzija danas (Georgia Today).
World No.27 Nikoloz Basilashvili was arrested for physically assaulting his ex-wife.— Biola Solace-Chukwu (@Beeorlicious) 24. мај 2020.
The Georgian has been charged with "domestic violence in the presence of a minor against a member of his family."
He has been released on bail ahead of a court hearing scheduled for July 16. 🤦🏾♀️ pic.twitter.com/YSQW7qSwSR
Sudiće mu se zbog kršenja zakona o porodičnom nasilju u prisustvu maloletnog lica.