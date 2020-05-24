AKTUELNO

Ostali sportovi

POZNATI TENISER UHAPŠEN ZBOG PORODIČNOG NASILJA - Pretukao bivšu suprugu pred DETETOM! (FOTO)

Izvor: Pink.rs/Tanjug, Foto: Instagram.com/nikolozbasilashvili ||

Najbolji gruzijski teniser Nikoloz Basilašvili uhapšen je u Tbilisiju zbog optužbe da je pretukao bivšu suprugu u prisustvu deteta.

Istragom je utvrđeno da je on fizički napao bivšu suprugu posle svađe 21. maja, a uhapšen je sutradan. 

Tužilaštvo je zatražilo da ostane u pritvoru do suđenja 16. jula, prenosi portal Gruzija danas (Georgia Today).

Sudiće mu se zbog kršenja zakona o porodičnom nasilju u prisustvu maloletnog lica.

#Nasilje

#Nikoloz Basilašvili

#Teniser

POVEZANE VESTI

Hronika

PREBIO SUPRUGU? Uhapšen muškarac u Sremskoj Mitrovici zbog nasilja u porodici

Hronika

PRETUKAO SUPRUGU! Muškarac u Negotinu uhapšen zbog nasilja u porodici

Hronika

UHAPŠEN SVEŠTENIK OSUMNJIČEN ZA PORODIČNO NASILJE: Tukao suprugu i krio pištolj i noževe

Hronika

UHAPŠEN NASILNIK: Pretukao drugog muškarca

Hronika

Uhapšen muškarac osumnjičen da je pred decom SRPOM ISKASAPIO BIVŠU ŽENU! (FOTO)

Hronika

OTEO, TUKAO I UBADAO SUPRUGU HEMIJSKOM OLOVKOM: Jeziv slučaj porodičnog nasilja u Italiji
'