PALA SA MOTORA I SLOMILA KIČMU: Lekari su se borili za njen život, prognoze su bile NIKAKVE, ali 11 nedelja kasnije ŠOKIRALA JE SVE (FOTO+VIDEO)

Teška životna priča motociklistkinje slobodnim stilom Kristine Vitolkas nikoga nije ostavila ravnodušnim, a pogotovo lekare koji prognozirali da posle loma kičme neće verovatno nikada stati na noge.
Iako su joj rekli da nikada više neće hodati nakon stravične nesreće koja ju je ostavila paralizovanom, ona se, ni manje ni više, vratila na motor!
"Bilo je sjajno čuti zvuk motora i osetiti vazduh na licu i kosi, adrenalin je neverovatan. I mnogo je brže od mojih kolica. Stalno sam zapitkivala lekare za pacijente koji su se najbrže oporavljali i zaključila da sam ih pobedila", kaže Kristina koja je sa verenikom koji je sedeo iza nje na motoru, nagazila na gas.
"Jednom kada pređete granicu straha i skočite, instiktivno osećate uživanje. Zašto biste se toga odricali?", upitala je Kristina kojoj je kičmena moždina prekinuta pre tri meseca.
View this post on Instagram
Didn’t ever imagine writing a post at the 11 week mark about getting back on a motorbike 😅 but here I am chuffed because as scary as it was it was amazing 🙌🏼😍 I told James I wanted to hop on for a quick joy ride yesterday (nothing serious as I still have months to go before I’m OK’d for high intensity sports/activities) but when I was out there today James asked if I was ready and to be honest I wasn’t I had changed my mind. Something that most of you will never understand and I hope none of you ever have to but having to completely rely and trust someone else thats not going to indanger you or harm you is so much harder to do when you have no legs to save you from hitting the ground even though I love and trust James and he would never put me in a situation i wasn’t safe, it’s just hard for me and my fear kicked in. 23 lucky and thankful years I’ve had these legs and it’s so hard to get used to not using them especially now to save myself from falling... point I was trying to state was -set your life on fire and seek those you fan your flame 🔥- I surround myself with people who believe in me and want to see me grow even when I start to doubt myself. Once you cross the point of fear and take that leap you’re instantly feeling enjoyment & growth and why wouldn’t you want to feel that? 🥰 so thank you babe for my test ride cannot wait till the day I can ride it myself along side you 😘🤘🏼
VOŽNJA SE PRETVORILA U KATASTROFU
Do strašne nesreće je došlo pošto je Kristina pogrešila pri skoku, koji je hiljadu puta pre toga izvela perfektno. Verenik je mogao samo da posmatra horor, kada su joj se leđa prepolovila i ona ostala bez svesti. Odvedena je u bolnicu sa ozbiljnim povredama.
View this post on Instagram
We’ve hit the 2 month mark 💪🏼 from almost dying in ICU to now being told I’m heading smoothly down the path of being one of the fastest paraplegics in and out of rehab as Dr Nunn says (he’s head of VIC & TAS spinal unit) 💪🏼😆 my biggest set back I knew was always going to be my torn muscles / ligaments in my back and especially left shoulder (second photo you can see how swollen it was) I also had to wear my engagement ring on my pinky because the swelling went right down to my fingers it took 10 days before I could wear my ring properly.. and till today I’m still suffering pain in my back from this also the surgery area is still tender but as you can see from the last photo on this post I have my muscle tone back to how it was before my accident and I’m soo pumped !!💪🏼 I can’t wait to see what the next two months brings 😄 @wildy93 BRING IT ON 😆😆*edit: I just noticed the swelling near my neck from my shoulder so I’m going to blame that swelling for my double chins in all these posts 😂😂
Kada joj je rečeno da nikada više neće hodati, brzo se suočila sa novim načinom života.
"Nažalost, stvari neće više biti iste za mene. Učim kako da koristim invalidska kolica i navikavam se na novi način života", obavestila je tada svoje fanove putem društvenih mreža.
TEŠKE POVREDE
Sa povređenom slezinom, probušenim plućima, slomljenim rebrima i prekinutom kičmenom moždinom, Kristina je otpočela dugotrajan proces oporavka. Ali, ubrzo je promenila ton, navodeći da se nada da će jednog dana naučiti svoje noge da ponovo hodaju.
"Dvadeset tri srećne i zahvalne godine imala sam ove noge i teško mi je da se naviknem da ih više ne koristim, naročito sada", govorila je Kristina verujući da je verenik ne bi stavio u opasnost, vratila se na motor i pobedila je svoj strah.
Navela je da joj je novi cilj da osnuje ženski tim motorciklistkinja, nastojeći da inspiriše devojke da savladaju tipičan sport u kome dominiraju muškarci.
"Imala sam razgovor sa drugom o 'inspiraciji' i kako mi ljudi sada često govore da sam pozitivna uprkos svemu. To mi je druga priroda", napisala je na internetu.
"Kada sledeći put vidite nešto što vas zadivljuje ili vas čini srećnim, nemojte zadržavati te misli za sebe, podelite ih sa drugima", dodala je Kristina na kraju.