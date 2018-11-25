PALA SA MOTORA I SLOMILA KIČMU: Lekari su se borili za njen život, prognoze su bile NIKAKVE, ali 11 nedelja kasnije ŠOKIRALA JE SVE (FOTO+VIDEO)

View this post on Instagram

Didn’t ever imagine writing a post at the 11 week mark about getting back on a motorbike 😅 but here I am chuffed because as scary as it was it was amazing 🙌🏼😍 I told James I wanted to hop on for a quick joy ride yesterday (nothing serious as I still have months to go before I’m OK’d for high intensity sports/activities) but when I was out there today James asked if I was ready and to be honest I wasn’t I had changed my mind. Something that most of you will never understand and I hope none of you ever have to but having to completely rely and trust someone else thats not going to indanger you or harm you is so much harder to do when you have no legs to save you from hitting the ground even though I love and trust James and he would never put me in a situation i wasn’t safe, it’s just hard for me and my fear kicked in. 23 lucky and thankful years I’ve had these legs and it’s so hard to get used to not using them especially now to save myself from falling... point I was trying to state was -set your life on fire and seek those you fan your flame 🔥- I surround myself with people who believe in me and want to see me grow even when I start to doubt myself. Once you cross the point of fear and take that leap you’re instantly feeling enjoyment & growth and why wouldn’t you want to feel that? 🥰 so thank you babe for my test ride cannot wait till the day I can ride it myself along side you 😘🤘🏼