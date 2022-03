'UVEK ĆETE BITI MOJA PORODICA' Novak se još jednom emotivnom porukom oprostio od Vajde: POSTIGLI SMO NEOSTVARIVO! (FOTO)

Najbolji srpski teniser Novak Đoković prekinuo je saradnju sa dugogodišnjim trenerom Marjanom Vajdom.

What a journey Marian. 15 years! 🤯😃 You have been by my side during the most important & memorable moments. We have achieved the unachievable & I will forever be grateful for your friendship & dedication. You will always be my family & I can’t thank you enough for everything 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8ihJP2VpiS