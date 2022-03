TUGA U ENGLESKOJ: Umro čuveni trener Mančester junajteda!

Irac je na kormilu junajteda bio u periodu od 8. juna 1971. do 19. decembra 1972. godine, a tim je vodio na 81 utakmici. On je na klupi nasledio legendarnog Mata Bazbija.

O’Farel je kao fudbaler nastupao za Kork junajted, Vest Hem, Preston i Vejmut.

Former Manchester United manager Frank O'Farrell has passed away aged 94. He was in charge at Old Trafford for 18 months in the early 70s and won 30 of his 81 games in charge. His toughest task was probably talking George Best out of retirement. pic.twitter.com/EWR8YjZJpN