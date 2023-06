'OSTAĆE UPAMĆEN PO SMELOJ POLITICI I KAO SNAŽAN LIDER' Vučić izrazio saučešće povodom smrti Berluskonija

Vučić je na Tviteru izrazio uverenje da će Berluskoni biti upamćen kao jedan od najsnažnijih lidera u novijoj istoriji Italije.

Berlusconi will be remembered for his bold policies that earned him the citizens’ trust for many years, but also for his unique charisma. My condolences to @Palazzo_Chigi and the people of 🇮🇹, who will remember him as one of the strongest leaders in the country's recent history.