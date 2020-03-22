AKTUELNO

Region

Strašne posledice zemljotresa: SRUŠIO SE TORANJ ZAGREBAČKE KATEDRALE, automobili uništeni, zidovi popucali - Fotografije pokazuju SAV UŽAS potresa

Izvor: Pink.rs, Foto: Twitter.com/Marijan Vrdoljak ||

Na sreću, povređenih i nastradalih nema.

Zemljotres jačine 5,3 stepeni dogodio se jutros u 6.23 u Zagrebu, a kako kažu građani, ovako jak potres se ne pamti.

Na nekim zgradama su popucali zidovi, negde se srušio krov, a u stanovima su popadale police.

Foto: Twitter.com

Foto: Facebook.com

Epicentar potresa bio je sedam kilometara severno od Zagreba na dubini od deset kilomatara. Materijalna šteta je, kao što pokazuju i fotografije kojih su društvene mreže pune, velika.

Foto: Facebook.com

Foto: Twitter.com

Foto: Twitter.com

Fasade su završile po ulicama, automobili parkirani na ulicama uništeni, a na zagrebačkoj katedrali srušuo se deo tornja.

Foto: Twitter.com

Video: Ana Raić Knežević

Foto: Facebook.com

Na sreću, kako prenose lokalni mediji, povređenih nema.

pročitajte još

SNAŽAN ZEMLJOTRES JUTROS POGODIO ZAGREB: Rušili se zidovi i krovovi, građani NE PAMTE OVAKO JAK POTRES (FOTO)

#Zagreb

#Zemljotres

POVEZANE VESTI

Svet

DRAMA U VAŠINGTONU! Srušio se deo tunela sa nuklearnim otpadom, proglašeno VANREDNO STANJE! (FOTO)

Hronika

Pink.rs na licu mesta - UDES NA OBILAZNICI! Automobil i kamion se SUDARILI, saobraćaj na ovoj deonici U KOLAPSU (FOTO)

Hronika

LOKALIZOVAN POŽAR U BEOGRADSKOM NASELJU: Nakon nekoliko sati borbe, vatra u magacinu stavljena pod kontrolu

Hronika

UDES NA DEDINJU: Sudarila se dva automobila, traka ka gradu ZATVORENA (FOTO)

Svet

POŽAR PROGUTAO VIŠE OD 200 KUĆA: Vatrogasci se satima borili sa vatrenom stihijom

Hronika

PREVRNUO SE ŠLEPER NA AUTO-PUTU KOD MARKOVCA: Šljunak rasut po kolovozu, saobraćaj otežan!
'