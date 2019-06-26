KAO JAJE JAJETU! PRONAĐENA DVOJNICA MEGAN MARKL: Društvene mreže eksplodirale zbog njenih slika! (FOTO)

Iste!
Akeiša je majka dvoje dece koja je privukla veliku pažnju javnosti zbog svoje sličnosti sa vojvotkinjom od Saseksa Megan Markl, te je istakla da je zbog toga veliki broj ljudi zaustavlja na ulici.
Često me upoređuju sa njom, ne samo onlajn. Kad šetam, odlazim u crkvu, bioskop, market... Nepoznati ljudi mi prilaze i pitaju da li mi je ikada neko rekao da izgledam kao Megan, posebno u poslednje vreme otkad nosim ravnu kosu - rekla je Akeiša za strane medije, koja je otvorila Instagram profil za svoju ćerku, a nakon što je Akeiša odlučila da objavi svoju fotografiju, njen Instagram je eksplodirao.
Čak joj i bliski prijatelji i porodica govore da izgleda kao ona, a Akeiša ne vidi neke sličnosti.
Mislim da je to veliki kompliment jer je Megan predivna - dodaje ona.
Autor: Pink.rs