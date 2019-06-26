KAO JAJE JAJETU! PRONAĐENA DVOJNICA MEGAN MARKL: Društvene mreže eksplodirale zbog njenih slika! (FOTO)

View this post on Instagram

MY HAIR JOURNEY: Ok so do y’all remember back in December when I posted how I’d had serious postpartum hair loss and I’d be starting a new hair journey with @merakigrowth starting in January? Well I did and look at these results y’all (swipe to see my 6-month progress)!! ❤️ • These results are everything!! Y’all don’t understand how many years and how many different things I’ve tried, to no avail, to get my edges to grow and for my hair to stop breaking and shedding so much (big shout out to @toppikhair fibers for helping me hide my non-existent edges during the struggle 🙌🏾). The photos probably don’t do justice on showing just how thick and long my hair is now. Because the healthier my hair has gotten my curls are springing up even more so they seem shorter than they really are (shout out to @bouncecurl for beautifying them). But it wasn’t even length I cared about (that’s just been a bonus), what’s truly amazed me is the reduction in hair shedding/breakage resulting in thicker and fuller hair. And EDGESSSSSSS!! ❤️ • Also, the braid length comparison doesn’t do justice either because in my January photo my shirt was kind of bunched up making it seem as if my hair was actually longer than it really was. If my shirt was pulled taut like it was in the April photo my guess is the braids would have actually only gone to about 9 or 10 inches, that means I’ve had like 5-6 inches of growth in this short time (the average YEARLY rate for African hair types is only 4 inches; and it’s 5-6 inches for other races)!! I’ve only been using the oil for 6 months total and I think these photos speak for themselves! I can not say enough about @merakigrowth so my hair is saying it all, THANK YOU! • Want to try it yourself? Use our code: GREYSONXO for 20% off ❤️ • #merakigrowth #wcw #bouncecurl #toppik #curlyhair #naturalhair #healthyhair #curls