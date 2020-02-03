SRCE ME BOLI... Mila Jovović STRAHUJE za tek rođenu ćerkicu: Cele nedelje smo u bolnici, morali su da joj vade krv i rade testiranje! (FOTO)

Nakon što se porodila, usledili su problemi koji su je veoma uznemirili.
Zvezda filma "Peti element", Mila Jovović (44), nedavno se porodila, a u ponedeljak je na Instagramu objavila da njena novorođena beba Ošin, stara nedelju dana, ima žuticu.
Odmah nakon rođenja devojčice usledili su problemi, budući da je mala Ošin Lark Eliot Jovović Anderson dobila teži oblik žutice.
- Nema ničeg slađeg nego da vidite svoju decu kako se vole i cene zajednički provedeno vreme. Dašijel se ne može zasititi svoje sestre i hrani je kada god može. Ošin ima žuticu koje ne može da se reši i cele nedelje smo u bolnici. Rekli su da mora da pije što više mleka, jer će tako brže ozdraviti. Ipak, vrlo brzo zaspi tokom dojenja, pa smo morali da uvedemo hranjenje na flašicu kako bi dobila što više mleka - napisala je Mila na Instagramu.
- Malena ima toliko ogrebotina na petama, da su morali da joj vade krv i rade testiranje antitela. Srce me boli kad mislim o tome. Ipak, nadamo se da će test krvi koji smo danas radili pokazati da je bolje - dodala je Mila.
There’s nothing sweeter than seeing your children loving each other and appreciating their time together. @dashielanderson can’t get enough of “her sweet little baby” and feeds her whenever she can. I’ve had to supplement with expressed breast milk because Osian has a bad case of jaundice that she hasn’t been able to kick, so we’ve been in and out of the hospital all week and they said the more milk she eats the quicker she’ll get them all out. But she falls asleep so quickly breastfeeding that we’ve had to do the bottle feedings so she gets as much as possible. Poor one has so many little scratches on her heels where they’ve taken blood to test her for antibodies, it makes my heart hurt to think about. But hopefully the blood test they did today will show that she’s all better.🤞🏼
Žutica novorođene bebe je uobičajeno stanje u kom bebina krv sadrži višak bilirubina, žutog pigmenta crvenih krvnih zrnaca. Obično se javlja kada bebina jetra nije dovoljno zrela da bi se oslobodila bilirubina u krvotoku.
Dan nakon što je rodila bebu Ošin, Mila se oglasila na Instagramu.
Hey Everyone!!! So without my knowledge @evergaboanderson spilled the beans on the new baby yesterday 🙄🤦🏻♀️😂 which makes this “old news” but anyway, at 8:56am on 02/02/2020 our baby girl Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson was born! Osian is a welsh boy’s name and it’s pronounced O-shin. Now I know the name is long, but the family couldn’t agree on her middle name. Ever and my mom wanted Lark, @dashielanderson and I wanted Elliot. Then my husband Paul chimes in with another vote for Lark, so Smushy and I were out numbered 😛! At least she has many names to choose from later in life if she wants to drop a few. She’s so beautiful! Her hair is lighter than the other girls was and she’s very strong. Her little hands get in the way and they’re hard to control and she’s already lifting her head up to see what’s going on! She’s our miracle baby and we’re all so grateful to have her and completely obsessed with her!! I will obviously post more pics later, but we are all exhausted because the last few nights have been crazy! I send you all so much love from the cloud I’m flying on!!! Xoxo m❤️☁️✨⚡️⭐️💥☄️ #osianlarkelliot
- Ona je tako lepa! Kosa joj je svetla i vrlo je jaka. Njene male ruke se non-stop pomeraju i teško ih je kontrolisati, a već podiže glavu da vidi šta se događa! - napisala je mama troje dece uz niz porodičnih fotografija na kojima je i nova beba.
- Ona je naše čudo i svi smo toliko zahvalni da je imamo i potpuno smo opsednuti njome - dodala je Mila.
From 2007 to 2020, it’s amazing to watch our little family grow. I’ve been looking through old pics of our two other births and thought it was interesting to see Paul and I then and now and also see our babies side by side on the day they were born. I learned a lot from my first delivery till now, mainly to touch up my make up right before hand so I look presentable for pictures!😂The first baby pic is Ever, then Dash and Osian is the last pic. They all look so much alike. Osian is definitely the most substantial with that round, full moon face! #evergaboanderson #dashielanderson #osianlarkelliot
