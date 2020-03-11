CELA PORODICA JOJ U KARANTINU Poznata blogerka se obratila javnosti, upozorila sve na koronu, pa donirala 4 MILIONA!

View this post on Instagram

This is to fully explain the situation to all my foreigner followers (70% of my 18.7 millions) who clearly don’t understand the situation here in Italy at the moment: IT IS BAD. We have more than 10.000 cases, more than 600 deaths and more than 5000 people at the hospitals with bad conditions. The hospitals are not ready for all these cases and doctors and nurses are doing all they can to help as many as possible but if the number of sick doesn’t slow down they’ll have to start choosing patients based on how young and likely to survive they are. @fedez and I started a crowdfunding on Monday to help a hospital in Milan and it got over 3.6 millions € in offers and so many other people started collecting for other hospitals but there is still a lot that has to be done. The State decided to LOCK ALL OF THE ITALIANS inside their houses til April 3rd to prevent the virus to spread even more and to avoid the whole system and hospitals to collapse. We’re all living in quarantene right now, like some cities in China have done this past month. So please, start the awareness and understand that this is not a common flu and it’s way more dangerous for all of us: STAY IN as much as possible in this critical time. And If you can, help telling others to be careful and help Italy with its hospitals 🙏🏻