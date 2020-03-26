AKTUELNO

VELIKA TUGA! Poznati glumac UMRO od posledica KORONAVIRUSA! Kolege se potresnim porukama opraštaju od filmske zvezde! (FOTO)

Sve se iskomplikovalo, a tragičan ishod niko nije očekivao!

Glumac Mark Blum, zvezda filma "Očajnički tražeći Suzan", kao i serije "You", u 69. izgubio je životnu bitku. Naime, on je preminuo zbog komplikacija izazvanih koronavirusom, pišu strani mediji.

Porodica, kolege i prijatelji veoma su potreseni i ne prestaju da plaču, a njegova prijateljica i koleginica Rebeka Dejmon javno se oprostila od njega.

- Sa velikom tugom vas obaveštavamo da je Mark Blum preminuo. Mi koji smo ga poznavali zauvek ćemo čuvati sećanje na njega, velikog čoveka, pravog prijatelja, učitelja i neverovatnog glumca. Bio je pametan, duhovit i mnogo će nam nedostajati. Molim vas, ostanite kod kuće - poručila je njegova prijateljica i koleginica Rebeka Dejmon putem društvene mreže Instagram.

Dear Friends, It is with such deep sorrow that I’m writing to share the news that our friend and former board member Mark Blum has passed away as a result of complications from the coronavirus. Mark was a dedicated Screen Actors Guild and SAG-AFTRA board member serving from 2007-2013, a passionate champion for merger, and a tireless advocate for members. Those of us lucky enough to have known him will treasure our memories of a gifted actor, a master teacher, a loyal friend, and a beautiful human. On a personal note—I always appreciated Mark’s clear perception of complex situations. He always spoke the truth and did a great service in informing members of our community about the ins and outs of the union whenever he had the opportunity. Mark was smart, funny, and a true actor’s actor. He will be deeply missed. Thinking of you all. Please stay home.

