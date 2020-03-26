VELIKA TUGA! Poznati glumac UMRO od posledica KORONAVIRUSA! Kolege se potresnim porukama opraštaju od filmske zvezde! (FOTO)

Sve se iskomplikovalo, a tragičan ishod niko nije očekivao!
Glumac Mark Blum, zvezda filma "Očajnički tražeći Suzan", kao i serije "You", u 69. izgubio je životnu bitku. Naime, on je preminuo zbog komplikacija izazvanih koronavirusom, pišu strani mediji.
Porodica, kolege i prijatelji veoma su potreseni i ne prestaju da plaču, a njegova prijateljica i koleginica Rebeka Dejmon javno se oprostila od njega.
- Sa velikom tugom vas obaveštavamo da je Mark Blum preminuo. Mi koji smo ga poznavali zauvek ćemo čuvati sećanje na njega, velikog čoveka, pravog prijatelja, učitelja i neverovatnog glumca. Bio je pametan, duhovit i mnogo će nam nedostajati. Molim vas, ostanite kod kuće - poručila je njegova prijateljica i koleginica Rebeka Dejmon putem društvene mreže Instagram.
Autor: M. K.