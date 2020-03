LEJDI GAGA ZARAĐUJE MILIONE, A NJEN OTAC TRAŽI HUMANITARNU POMOĆ: Zamolio ljude da mu doniraju 50.000 dolara! A evo i zbog čega!

View this post on Instagram

Joe Germanotta, the father of Lady Gaga, made news recently when it was reported that he had not been paying the rent of his ArtBird and Whiskey Bar at the Grand Central Terminal in New York. #LadyGaga #JoeGermanotta #Restaurant #NewYork #MTA https://usdailyreport.com/2020/03/18/lady-gaga-father-joe-germanotta-restaurant-rent-artbird-whiskey-bar_n_4681.html