FLERTUJE SA NJOM NEDELJAMA! Hale Beri umesto haljine na sebi imala samo jastuk, a onda je usledio bezobrazan komentar ovog poznatog muškarca! (FOTO)

View this post on Instagram

Welcome back to another #FitnessFriday, #Quarantine edition. I’m on day 15 and my head scarf game is strong right now (who has time for a hair do?) 😂 - Since I don’t have my trusty spirit animal @peterleethomas with me right now, I thought I would give y’all one of my go-to #Keto recipes… Cheesy Bacon Ranch Chicken. This baby is filling, easy to make, requires only a few ingredients and is next level DELICIOUS. If you want to see me make it for you, check stories to join the #QuarantineKitchen and let me know what you think! Happy Friday and HANG in there! ♥️