SIGURNOSNE KAMERE SVE SNIMILE Megan i Hari neprepoznatljivi, s maskama na licu idu ulicom i EVO ŠTA RADE (VIDEO)

Check out Harry and Meghan delivering to needy West Hollywood residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic this week ♥️ This was first posted about on this page yesterday when it was revealed that Harry and Meghan volunteered for Project Angel Food @projectangelfood on both Sunday 12 and Wednesday 15 April ✨ . Harry and Meghan “were properly distanced and followed all of the organization’s strong protective guidelines,” made more than 20 deliveries on April 15. Harry and Meghan were eager to volunteer after hearing how the charity has been struggling to keep up with increase in demand due to the COVID-19 crisis. In the past month alone, Project Angel Food has seen more than 400 new people sign up to receive services ♥️ . Clip courtesy of @tmz_tv