TOP MODEL ZARA ABID (24) NASTRADALA U PADU AVIONA: Ceo svet tuguje za prelepom manekenkom, od nje se oprostila i ONA (FOTO)

I am actually thankful to Allah for this quarantine birthday. It made me learn the value of people who love us. It made me learn how we take things for granted in normal times. Thank you everyone for making my day lovely with all your wishes. And especially the ones who send love my way with surprises even in this hard time 😌 Love to you all 💋 - #ZaraAbid #Birthday #HBD #Quarantinebirthday