"BOG IMA JOŠ JEDNOG ANĐELA!" Poznati glumac PREMINUO posle tri meseca borbe sa koronavirusom!

Za sobom je ostavio neutešne suprugu i jednogodišnjeg sina.
Američki glumac Nik Kordero preminuo je od posledica zaražavanja korona virusom nakon 94 dana borbe za život u bolnici u Njujorku.
Njegova supruga Amanda Klots je ovu tužnu vest podelila na svom Instagram profilu.
Bog ima još jednog anđela na nebu. Moj najdraži je jutros preminuo. Srce mi je slomljeno i ne mogu da zamislim život bez njegove svetlosti. Hvala njegovim ljubaznim, mudrim lekarima punim razumevanja. Danas, dok je umirao, molili smo se i pevali njegovu omiljenu pesmu, 'Live your life'. Borio se kao lav. Vollim te zauvek, moj slatki čoveče - napisala je ožalošćena supruga glumca.
View this post on Instagram
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️
View this post on Instagram
I will fight I will fight for you I always do until my heart Is black and blue ⠀ And I will stay I will stay with you We'll make it to the other side Like lovers do ⠀ I'll reach my hands out in the dark And wait for yours to interlock I'll wait for you I'll wait for you ⠀ 'Cause I'm not givin' up I'm not givin' up, givin' up No not yet Even when I'm down to my last breath Even when they say there's nothin' left So don't give up on... ⠀ I'm not givin' up I'm not givin' up, givin' up No not me Even when nobody else believes I'm not goin' down that easily So don't give up on me #day79 @andygrammer lyrics to “Don’t Give Up On Me”
Kordero je još u martu smešten na intenzivnu negu, sa upalom pluća. Glumcu su tokom terapije davali lekove za proređivanje krvi, ali su oni izazvali brojne komplikacije. Kada su ga skinuli sa tih lekova, dobio je unutrašnje krvarenje i krvni ugrušak u nozi. Zbog toga su lekari odlučili da mu amputiraju nogu u aprilu. Kordero je bio zvezda mnogih predstava na Brodveju, i bio je nominovan za prestižnu nagradu Toni više puta.
View this post on Instagram
Nick update day 85. ⠀ Nick is profoundly weak. Imagine how you feel getting the flu and how it can take your body a full week to recover. Now imagine how Nicks body feels, all that he has gone through and how long it will take him to recover. This will take time, a long time. ⠀ He interacts with his eyes, answering questions by looking up for yes and down for no. When he is alert he can also move his jaw. I have been doing passive physical therapy on him to help in any way I can to get him stronger, to keep his joints moving and engage his muscles. He cannot move his body yet. He has had some minor blood infections that are causing little blood pressure issues although those are under control. His vent settings are getting better and his numbers are trending in a better direction. He is relatively stable. ⠀ Is this defeating? Sometimes it is, I won’t lie. I wish I would walk into his room and he was able to give me a big smile and hold my hand. But instead of feeling defeated, I turn to feeling determined! I give him any and all energy I can. I tell him goals that the doctors would like to see. I insist that he CAN do this! People may look at me like I’m crazy. They may think that I don’t fully understand his condition because I’m smiling and singing in his room everyday. I’m just not going to mope around and feel sad for myself or him. That is not what Nick would want me to do. That is not my personality. I fight and I will continue to fight for Nick every single day. With God on our side anything can happen! 🤍 ⠀
Nik Kordero za sobom je ostavio neutešne suprugu, jednogodišnjeg sina i brojnu porodicu i prijatelje.
Autor: J.Đ.