OŽENIO 31 GODINU MLAĐU KOLEGINICU! Holivudski glumac ponovo uplovio u bračnu luku! (FOTO)

10% of all donations made at meetmeinaustralia.org (link in bio) go to #SaveLACougars ! . . This a fund a set up to build a bridge across the 101 freeway in Los Angeles so that animals trapped in the Santa Monica Mountains can access more feeding and breeding areas, which at the moment are VERY minimal. Without this bridge, the animals could be without food sources and end up in-breeding, which is very dangerous for all species. . . Text AUSSIE to 50155 to donate or go to the link in my bio