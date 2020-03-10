OŽENIO 31 GODINU MLAĐU KOLEGINICU! Holivudski glumac ponovo uplovio u bračnu luku! (FOTO)

Da li će mu ovo biti treća sreća?
Slavni Šon Pen oženio je svoju koleginicu Lejlu Džordž. Pedesetdevetogodišnji glumac oženio je Lejlu, dvedesetosmogodišnju glumicu s kojom je u višegodišnjoj vezi.
Irena Medavoj, supruga producenta Majka Medavoja, čestitala je paru na Instagramu sinoć.
Presrećni smo što su se Lejla i Šon venčali. Volimo vas - poručila je paru.
View this post on Instagram
10% of all donations made at meetmeinaustralia.org (link in bio) go to #SaveLACougars ! . . This a fund a set up to build a bridge across the 101 freeway in Los Angeles so that animals trapped in the Santa Monica Mountains can access more feeding and breeding areas, which at the moment are VERY minimal. Without this bridge, the animals could be without food sources and end up in-breeding, which is very dangerous for all species. . . Text AUSSIE to 50155 to donate or go to the link in my bio
Par je u vezi od 2016. godine. Viđeni su ove nedelje u Malibuu na večeri s Penovim sinom Hoperom. Slavni glumac je bio u braku sa Robin Rajt i Madonom, a da li će mu ovaj brak biti treća sreća ostaje da vidimo.
Autor: Pink.rs