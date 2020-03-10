AKTUELNO

OŽENIO 31 GODINU MLAĐU KOLEGINICU! Holivudski glumac ponovo uplovio u bračnu luku! (FOTO)

Da li će mu ovo biti treća sreća?

Slavni Šon Pen oženio je svoju koleginicu Lejlu Džordž. Pedesetdevetogodišnji glumac oženio je Lejlu, dvedesetosmogodišnju glumicu s kojom je u višegodišnjoj vezi.

Irena Medavoj, supruga producenta Majka Medavoja, čestitala je paru na Instagramu sinoć.

Presrećni smo što su se Lejla i Šon venčali. Volimo vas - poručila je paru.

Par je u vezi od 2016. godine. Viđeni su ove nedelje u Malibuu na večeri s Penovim sinom Hoperom. Slavni glumac je bio u braku sa Robin Rajt i Madonom, a da li će mu ovaj brak biti treća sreća ostaje da vidimo.

