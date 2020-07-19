Sve je ostavila u čudu.
Američka glumica Selma Bler (48) ponovo je zajahala konja, nakon što joj je 2018. godine dijagnostikovana multipla skleroza posle čega se podvrgla brojnim hemoterapijama.
Naime, glumica često na društvenim mrežama govori o životu sa teškom bolešću i deli sa fanovima kroz kakva mučna iskustva prolazi, ali i otkriva one lepše stvari kao u poslednjoj objavi gde je govorila o povratku na jahačku stazu. Ona je nedavno otkrila da ne oseća levu nogu i da su joj kukovi "zamrznuti", a novom fotografijom je oduševila sve obožavatelje, koji joj žele potpuno izlečenje.
This t-shirt is @hooray.for created by @amandakloots & @annakloots to support a COVID relief fund. This is what a thread of faith and hope and openness can do. How precious life is. Amanda watched her husband succumb to this disease which has also been ravaging our spirits and our rational thinking. We are in a chaotic shift and never forget we are fighting for life and may we all keep our heads and keep being strong for humanity... that is hooray for life!!!! Also, my @aweinspired_ necklace which has been so generous in helping my cause with @the_alinker_world. A huge donation fund and they champion great women heroes!
Ovog puta Selma je objavila dve fotografije, pa napisala:
- Idem polako. Ne kritikujem se previše. Ja sam u haosu s multipla sklerozom. Rečeno mi je da ću godinu dana nakon prve dijagnoze skakati s konjem. Išla sam na hemoterapije. Verovala sam i bilo me je sramota zbog drugih što nisam uspela. Uvek ću imati tu bolest, sad vidim. Uvek. Ali, naučiću kako da koristim ovo telo, mozak i emocije.
Getting back on my horse ❤️ It is what I miss the most about my current abilities or disabilities. But today, we managed to get it together to have a few minutes and I could not stop smiling. I can’t feel my left leg, or where my hips are. I break down and freeze when exhausted. We took it slow. I didn’t criticize my equitation too much. I am a mess with MS. I was told I would be jumping in a year when I was first diagnosed. I believed and have had shame I haven’t pulled through for the rest of us. I will always have MS, I now see. Always. But I am going to learn how to use this body, brain and emotions. I am so grateful to have a dear horse and trainer and these gorgeous @celerisuk custom boots. I wish we were showing. One day. Maybe. But I am overjoyed. My trainer @kjrides with @cellardoorequestrian has turned nibbles into a champion babysitter for me. So back in the saddle it is. Keep finding ways to do things. I have hope. Thank you all. Especially Celeris and Cellar Door Farm to keep encouraging me to try again, in style. ❤️
- Vratila sam se na svog konja. To je ono što mi najviše nedostaje s trenutnim sposobnostima ili invaliditetom. Ali danas smo sve uspeli na nekoliko minuta i nisam mogla da prestanem da se smejem - komentarisala je glumica.
Autor: M.K.