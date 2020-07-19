AKTUELNO

Showbiz

NE OSEĆA LEVU NOGU, KUKOVI SU JOJ ZAMRZNUTI... Poznata glumica prolazi kroz pakao zbog OPAKE BOLESTI, a sad je uradila nešto NEVEROVATNO! Ovom objavom oduševila je sve! (FOTO)

Izvor: Pink.rs, Foto: Instagram.com ||

Sve je ostavila u čudu.

Američka glumica Selma Bler (48) ponovo je zajahala konja, nakon što joj je 2018. godine dijagnostikovana multipla skleroza posle čega se podvrgla brojnim hemoterapijama.

Naime, glumica često na društvenim mrežama govori o životu sa teškom bolešću i deli sa fanovima kroz kakva mučna iskustva prolazi, ali i otkriva one lepše stvari kao u poslednjoj objavi gde je govorila o povratku na jahačku stazu. Ona je nedavno otkrila da ne oseća levu nogu i da su joj kukovi "zamrznuti", a novom fotografijom je oduševila sve obožavatelje, koji joj žele potpuno izlečenje.

Ovog puta Selma je objavila dve fotografije, pa napisala:

- Idem polako. Ne kritikujem se previše. Ja sam u haosu s multipla sklerozom. Rečeno mi je da ću godinu dana nakon prve dijagnoze skakati s konjem. Išla sam na hemoterapije. Verovala sam i bilo me je sramota zbog drugih što nisam uspela. Uvek ću imati tu bolest, sad vidim. Uvek. Ali, naučiću kako da koristim ovo telo, mozak i emocije.

View this post on Instagram

Getting back on my horse ❤️ It is what I miss the most about my current abilities or disabilities. But today, we managed to get it together to have a few minutes and I could not stop smiling. I can’t feel my left leg, or where my hips are. I break down and freeze when exhausted. We took it slow. I didn’t criticize my equitation too much. I am a mess with MS. I was told I would be jumping in a year when I was first diagnosed. I believed and have had shame I haven’t pulled through for the rest of us. I will always have MS, I now see. Always. But I am going to learn how to use this body, brain and emotions. I am so grateful to have a dear horse and trainer and these gorgeous @celerisuk custom boots. I wish we were showing. One day. Maybe. But I am overjoyed. My trainer @kjrides with @cellardoorequestrian has turned nibbles into a champion babysitter for me. So back in the saddle it is. Keep finding ways to do things. I have hope. Thank you all. Especially Celeris and Cellar Door Farm to keep encouraging me to try again, in style. ❤️

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) on

- Vratila sam se na svog konja. To je ono što mi najviše nedostaje s trenutnim sposobnostima ili invaliditetom. Ali danas smo sve uspeli na nekoliko minuta i nisam mogla da prestanem da se smejem - komentarisala je glumica.

Autor: M.K.

#Selma Bler

POVEZANE VESTI

Domaći

''VOLELA BIH DA SE SA MENSUROVOM MAJKOM I BRATOM NAĐEM OČI U OČI'' Nakon napuštanja ZADRUGE, Mina se oglasila za Pink.rs: Evo šta joj je rekla majka I

Domaći

GUBIO PAMĆENJE, PADAO U NESVEST, NIJE ZNAO KO JE! Ljuba Aličić prošao kroz PAKAO zbog KORONE, nije imao uobičajene simptome, a evo šta je sve pretrpeo

Društvo

ŠOK! POGLEDAJTE ŠTA JE DANIJELA IZ LJUBESELA ISKOPALA U BAŠTI - Ostala u čudu, a celo selo oduševljeno! (FOTO)

Domaći

OŽENIO SE PRE DVE GODINE, A SAD JE PONOVO STAO NA LUDI KAMEN SA OVOM LEPOTICOM! Poznati muzičar šokirao sve ovim potezom! (FOTO)

Domaći

"TRENUTNI PSIHO JE OSOBA KOJU VEROVATNO ZNAM" Kija Kockar prolazi kroz PAKAO, rešila da se obračuna! Sve objavila, PALE I PRETNJE (FOTO)

Showbiz

UMRLA NAKON ŠTO JE PROSLAVILA STOTI ROĐENDAN! Preminula poznata glumica! (FOTO)