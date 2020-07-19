View this post on Instagram

This t-shirt is @hooray.for created by @amandakloots & @annakloots to support a COVID relief fund. This is what a thread of faith and hope and openness can do. How precious life is. Amanda watched her husband succumb to this disease which has also been ravaging our spirits and our rational thinking. We are in a chaotic shift and never forget we are fighting for life and may we all keep our heads and keep being strong for humanity... that is hooray for life!!!! Also, my @aweinspired_ necklace which has been so generous in helping my cause with @the_alinker_world. A huge donation fund and they champion great women heroes!