STIGLE RODE: Porodila se Kejti Peri, Orlando Blum postao tata! Evo koje ime su dali svojoj devojčici! (FOTO)

Čestitke samo pljušte.

Popularna pevačica Kejti Peri i slavni glumac Orlando Blum postali su roditelji devojčice.

Kejti je ovu informaciju odmah podelila sa svojim Instagram pratiocima te je objavila fotografiju i otkrila da se njihova ćerka zove Dejzi Dov Blum.

View this post on Instagram

Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Ovaj par započeo je svoju vezu 2016. godine, a prošle godine Kejti i Orlando su se verili. Blum ima već devetogodišnjeg sina sa modelom Mirandom Ker.

Autor: R.L.

