UMESTO VENČANJA - RASKID! Košarkaša ostavila verenica: Ovo je teška odluka, ali TAKO JE NAJBOLJE za mene i moju decu! (FOTO)

View this post on Instagram

I had a great time at my engagement party with the special ladies in my life @getuptoparr @destinyodomm . It was so important to me for my family and friends, especially my daughter to be there with me this time around. Special thanks to everyone that made our day so perfect. Event Planner: Courtney Ottrix @courtneylynnc Event Designer: @premierevent by Tysha Stewart Photographer: @natashaherbert Videographer: @destinyfulfild Live Music: @1blandrum @theunitband DJ: @thekinglouexperience Custom Cookies: @cookiefetti