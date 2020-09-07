UMESTO VENČANJA - RASKID! Košarkaša ostavila verenica: Ovo je teška odluka, ali TAKO JE NAJBOLJE za mene i moju decu! (FOTO)

Emotivni krah je usledio skoro godinu dana nakon što su objavili da planiraju da se venčaju.
Bivši šampion NBA lige Lamar Odom i fitnes instruktorka i model Sabrina Par raskinuli su veridbu. Krah je usledio skoro godinu dana nakon što su objavili da planiraju da se venčaju, a Sabrina je ove vesti podelila na Instagramu.
- Svi znate da sam iskrena i transparentna, pa moram da vam prva dam do znanja da više nisam verena sa Lamarom - napisala je Par na svom storiju na Instagramu.
- Ovo je bila teška odluka za mene, ali je najbolja za mene i moju decu - dodala je ona.
- Lamar ima neke stvari koje on sam mora da reši - nastavila je zatim Sabrina, koja nije želela da otkriva tačan razlog zbog kog je ostavila košarkaša. Dodala je da ga “mnogo voli, ali da više ne može da bude pored njega dok ne nađe pomoć koja mu je tako očajnički potrebna“.
Autor: M.K.