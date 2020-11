View this post on Instagram

My first dinner in a restaurant since March @fischers with my wonderful @Penguinlife editor @venetiab. It was glorious. The joy of sitting across from someone I adore who I haven’t seen in five months felt like drinking cool delicious spring water after months of drought. I wake up to the minimum 6 people rule and feel that weight of dread - it can’t be happening again!? Nooooo. Makes me realise how much I took for granted when supper with friends was part of everyday. #lovemyfriends❤️ #gratitude #nomorelockdown🙏🏻