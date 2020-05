MRDAKOVIĆ NASTAVIO CRNI NIZ – DEPRESIJA MEĐU IGRAČIMA! Ovi sportisti su DIGLI RUKU NA SEBE!

View this post on Instagram

Another incredible review of my bestselling book. Thank you @abookbyangothername for this amazing 5⭐️ review.Thank you for the kind words and I am so glad you found the book uplifting and inspiring even though it made you cry. I am grateful for your incredible review and recommendation of my book. 🙏💪🙌❤️😍😍📚📚📚 Repost from @abookbyanyothername using @RepostRegramApp - I'm not sure how to string together a sentence to adequately describe the emotional journey this book took me on. I cried more times than I can count. I've watched tennis my entire life, and yet the only real knowledge I had of Jelena and her life before reading this book was that her dad abused her. I was completely unaware of the other struggles she faced during her career, including: being a refugee multiple times, experiencing racism and general bullying from her peers in Australia, enduring multiple tumultuous coaching partnerships, and suffering through career-ending injuries. This is, by far, one of the best sports memoirs I've ever read. Jelena's story is similar to @mariasharapova's tale of grit and tenacity, but with the additional layer of overcoming years physical and verbal abuse suffered at the hands of her father. After a quick Google of her life (or just reading my review), you could be forgiven for assuming that this book is entirely heartbreaking and depressing. However, it's surprisingly uplifting. The seemingly endless pages detailing Jelena's struggles became difficult to read at times, but what becomes evident throughout the book is Jelena's unparalleled strength. // ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ - I cannot recommend this book enough.