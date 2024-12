LUKI DONČIĆU OBIJENA KUĆA: Slovenački košarkaš meta razbojnika

Kako su danas preneli američki mediji, kuća Luke Dončića u Dalasu provaljena je u petak.

Slovenački košarkaš je odmah obavestio policiju, a istraga je u toku.

The Dallas home of Mavs star Luka Dončić was burglarized Friday, according to a police report.



“No one was home at the time and thankfully Luka and his family are safe," his business manager Lara Beth Seager said. "Luka has filed a police report and an investigation is ongoing."