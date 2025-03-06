STRAVIČNA NESREĆA UOČI MEČA LIGE EVROPA: Navijač Rendžersa poginuo u Istanbulu

Navijač Fudbalskog kluba Rendžers poginuo je u saobraćajnoj nesreći u Istanbulu, uoči utakmice škotskog kluba protiv Fenerbahčea u Ligi Evropa.

"Misli svih u klubu su sa njegovom porodicom i prijateljima u ovom izuzetno teškom trenutku. U konstantnom smo kontaktu sa turskim i britanskim organima vlasti zbog ovog tragičnog incidenta", piše u saopštenju Rendžersa.

We are devastated to have learned of the passing of one of our supporters in a road traffic accident overnight in Istanbul.



The immediate thoughts of everyone at the club are with their family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.



