STRAVIČNA NESREĆA UOČI MEČA LIGE EVROPA: Navijač Rendžersa poginuo u Istanbulu

Izvor: Beta, Foto: Tanjug AP/Francisco Seco ||

Navijač Fudbalskog kluba Rendžers poginuo je u saobraćajnoj nesreći u Istanbulu, uoči utakmice škotskog kluba protiv Fenerbahčea u Ligi Evropa.

"Misli svih u klubu su sa njegovom porodicom i prijateljima u ovom izuzetno teškom trenutku. U konstantnom smo kontaktu sa turskim i britanskim organima vlasti zbog ovog tragičnog incidenta", piše u saopštenju Rendžersa.

Rendžers će igrati na gostujućem terenu u Istanbulu protiv Fenerbaheča od 18.45, u prvoj utakmici dvomeča osmine finala Lige Evropa.

Autor: Marija Radić

#Liga Evropa

#Poginuli

#Rendžersi

#Saobraćajna nesreća

#navijač

