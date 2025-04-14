PALA ODLUKA! Evo kada će Nikola Jokić i Bogdan Bogdanović igrati prvi meč u NBA plej-ofu

Košarkaši Denvera počeće plej-of NBA lige protiv Los Anđeles Klipersa, a poznat je i termin prve utakmice.
Gledaćemo Nikolu Jokića protiv Bogdana Bogdanovića u evropskom terminu.
Naime, prva utakmica Denvera i Klipersa igraće se u subotu, i to od 21.30 po srednjeevropskom vremenu.
The schedule for Game 1s in the First Round of the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google ⬇️— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) 14. април 2025.
More information will be provided as it is finalized. pic.twitter.com/vBIQMNYa3C
Autor: Aleksandra Aras