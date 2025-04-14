AKTUELNO

Košarka

PALA ODLUKA! Evo kada će Nikola Jokić i Bogdan Bogdanović igrati prvi meč u NBA plej-ofu

Izvor: Novosti, Foto: Tanjug AP/Sara Nevis ||

Košarkaši Denvera počeće plej-of NBA lige protiv Los Anđeles Klipersa, a poznat je i termin prve utakmice.

Gledaćemo Nikolu Jokića protiv Bogdana Bogdanovića u evropskom terminu.

Naime, prva utakmica Denvera i Klipersa igraće se u subotu, i to od 21.30 po srednjeevropskom vremenu.

Autor: Aleksandra Aras

#Bogdan Bogdanović

#NBA

#Nikola Jokić

#plej of

