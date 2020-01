APOKALIPTIČNE SCENE IZ AUSTRALIJE: Prikazana slika KATASTROFE CELOG KONTINENTA - NAJEŽIĆETE SE! (FOTO)

View this post on Instagram

A little 3D visualisation of the fires in Aus. This is made from data from NASA’s FIRMS (Satellite data regarding fires) between 05/12/19 - 05/01/20. These are all the areas which have been affected by bushfires. Scale is a little exaggerated due to the render’s glow. Also note that not all the areas are still burning. _ #bushfires #render #visualisation #data #3d #australia #climatechange #disaster #fire #infographic #cinema4d #graphic #nasa