DRAMA U LONDONU - Izbodeno nekoliko ljudi, napadač upucan?

Policija u Londonu navodno je upucala muškarca koji je prethodno izbo nekoliko ljudi.



3 people stabbed, they're on the floor, not sure if dead or alive, and the responsible had a knife. Fires were shot from the police. #streatham #news pic.twitter.com/sx7HxSDDMc

Prijavljeno je da je nekoliko ljudi izbodeno, a video snimci koji se dele na društvenim medijima prikazuju naoružanu policiju na ulici, navodi RT.

#BREAKING: London police shoot man dead in the area of Streatham following possible stabbing attack. Witnesses say the suspect may have had something strapped to his chest. pic.twitter.com/Dw2V1YMp2C