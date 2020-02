TRAGEDIJA U ITALIJI - Voz izleteo iz šina, IMA MRTVIH I POVREĐENIH (FOTO)

Najmanje dve osobe su danas poginule, a 27 je povređeno kada je, krećući se brzinom od skoro 300 kilometara na sat, putnički voz na severu Italije izleteo iz šina, saopštili su zvaničnici.

A conductor and employee were killed after a high-speed train went off the rails in northern Italy. The accident occurred on the Milan-Bologna section of the high-speed line running from Milan in the north to Naples in the south. 30 people were reported to be seriously injured pic.twitter.com/8r67DGhXJJ