PANIKA U NEMAČKOJ - Automobilom se zaleteo u ljude na karnevalu, najmanje 10 povređenih (FOTO)

Srebrni Mercedes uleteo je u masu ljudi koji su se okupili na karnevalu u gradu Folkmarsenu i tom prilikom povređeno je najmanje 10 ljudi, navode strani mediji.

During carnival celebrations in Volksmarsen, #Germany, a car plunged into the crowd.Around 10 people, including children, were said to have been injured. pic.twitter.com/PDp1P3qosT