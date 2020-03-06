AKTUELNO

PANIKA U TUNISU - Bombaš se razneo ispred ambasade SAD (FOTO+VIDEO)

Foto: Twitter.com/RTenfrancais

U napadu je povređeno pet osoba.

Bombaš samoubica razneo se danas ispred američke ambasade u Tunisu, javlja Rojters pozivajući se na lokalne medije.

Lokalni mediji prenose da je napadač detonirao eksploziv dok je vozio motor, a da mu je cilj bila bezbednosna patrola na putu koji vodi ka ambasadi, prenosi Sputnik Internešenal.

Prema prvim izveštajima, u napadu je povređeno pet osoba, a poginuo samo bombaš samoubica.

Zabeležen prvi slučaj koronavirusa u Vatikanu - Zaražen pripadnik medicinskog osoblja

'