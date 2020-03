AMERIČKI SENATOR U KARANTINU - Testirao se na koronavirus

Za političara se kaže da se "oseća dobro" i da nije pokazao nikakve simptome bolesti Covid-19.

U njegovoj izjavi na Tviteru navedeno je da je testiran „zbog brojnih putovanja i susreta"

Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.