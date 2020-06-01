AKTUELNO

Svet

Tramp noć proveo u BUNKERU, Bela kuća U MRAKU prvi put od 1889. godine (FOTO+VIDEO)

Izvor: Blic, Foto: Tanjug AP/Alex Brandon ||

Zbog demonstranata koji su opkolili Belu kuću, Donald Tramp je u petak uveče bio u bunkeru, a Bela kuća je prvi put posle 131 godine tačnije od 1889., ugasila svoja svetla.

Kako tvrdi izvor magazina "Tajm" Tramp je u bunkeru proveo skoro sat vremena.

Posebni bunker ispod Bele kuće napravljen je kako bi se predsednik i visoki zvaničnici sklonili u slučaju terorističkog napada ili sličnog vanrednog događaja. Bela kuća nije želela da komentariše ove navode.

Podsećemo, sinoć je grupa demonstranta zapalila vatru nedaleko od Bele kuće, a bio je i okršaja sa policijom.

#Bela kuća

#Donald Tramp

#bunker

