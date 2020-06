PRIČA SAMOHRANOG OCA KOJA TERA SUZE NA OČI! Ana, ako me gledaš, nadam se da si zadovoljna kako odgajam našu ćerku (FOTO)

View this post on Instagram

Fight or Flight That time of year is coming around again. The highs of an amazing wedding day and 10 days later the lowest of lows. It’s about two years to the day that Anna’s consultant told us there was nothing else they could do for her and that we had to move our wedding day. I could walk into Basingstoke hospital and stand on the exact spot I heard that news. I can also remember the silence that followed the news as our consultant turned and walked away and Anna and I were left alone trying to digest everything. It’s hard to find any words when you are told that the person you love has two weeks to live. It must be even harder if you are the person being told you only have two weeks to live. We did have two choices to make though......fight or flight. Anna was involved in the decision making so it was always going to be fight. We tore up our September wedding plans and Anna set about organising our new special day. She found a date we could get married. The 26th May. Four or five weeks away after being told Anna only had two. Even the doctors advised her this was too far away. Anna did not listen. Anna was a trooper as always. Next time you are faced with some difficult news or a challenge think about whether or not you are going to run or stand and fight. We cannot control everything that happens to us, but we can control how we respond. #doitforanna #annavictorious #inpirationalwoman #inspirationalwomen #mummy #wife #empower #inspire #fightorflight #fight #keepfighting #alwaysfighting