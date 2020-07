STRAVIČNO OTKRIĆE U KINI - Vozač autobusa NAMERNO izazvao udes u kojem je poginula 21 osoba, a OVO JE RAZLOG (FOTO)

Vozač, koji je takođe poginuo u nesreći u utorak, namerno je žrtvovao putnike kada je prevezao autobus preko šest saobraćajnih traka i sleteo u jezero, navela je Policijska uprava u gradu Anšun u saopštenju.

Investigators have concluded a bus crash that killed 21 people in southern China was caused by the driver, who was unhappy his home was to be demolished, police said (via @AP) https://t.co/mJyU3wfmJF