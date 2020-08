JEZIVA SCENA U ČEŠKOJ! LJUDI U PANICI ISKAKALI KROZ PROZOR, najmanje 10 osoba poginulo u požaru u soliteru! (VIDEO)

Najmanje 10 osoba je poginulo u požaru u stambenoj zgradi u gradu Bohumin na severoistoku Češke, saopštila je policija.

11 people have died following a fire in an apartment building in Bohumín in the Moravian-Silesian Region on Saturday afternoon. 6 died in the fire and 5 jumped to their deaths in an effort to escape the blaze. 3 of the dead were children. (@RadioPrague) pic.twitter.com/tg1xB2steN