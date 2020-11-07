BAJDEN PREDSEDNIK! Dobio Pensilvaniju - kraj agonije u Americi

Najnoviji rezultati
Demokratski kandidat Džo Bajden postao je 46. predsednik SAD, objavila je agencija AP.
JOE BIDEN DEFEATS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP— The Associated Press (@AP) 07. новембар 2020.
The Associated Press declares Joe Biden the winner of a grueling campaign for the American presidency. He will lead a polarized nation through a historic collision of health, economic and social crises. #APracecall pic.twitter.com/lInwqjX3PB
BREAKING: Joe Biden wins Pennsylvania. #APracecall at 11:25 a.m. EST. #Election2020 https://t.co/lGfinjTqT4— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) 07. новембар 2020.
Sada Bajden ima 284 elektorska glasa, a 270mje potrebno za pobedu. Kako prenosi AP, na čije rezultate se većina medija poziva, Donald Tramp je poražen i Džo Bajden će biti 46. predsednik Sjedinjenih Američkih Država.
I druge mreže su takođe proglasile Bajdena za novog predsednika.
BREAKING: JOE BIDEN WINS— CNN (@CNN) 07. новембар 2020.
Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States, CNN projects, after a victory in Pennsylvania puts the Scranton-born Democrat over 270 https://t.co/g5ahxZ3Zcu #CNNElection pic.twitter.com/4bVHYENaaT