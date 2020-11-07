AKTUELNO

Svet

BAJDEN PREDSEDNIK! Dobio Pensilvaniju - kraj agonije u Americi

Foto: Tanjug AP/Paul Sancya

Najnoviji rezultati

Demokratski kandidat Džo Bajden postao je 46. predsednik SAD, objavila je agencija AP.

Sada Bajden ima 284 elektorska glasa, a 270mje potrebno za pobedu. Kako prenosi AP, na čije rezultate se većina medija poziva, Donald Tramp je poražen i Džo Bajden će biti 46. predsednik Sjedinjenih Američkih Država.

I druge mreže su takođe proglasile Bajdena za novog predsednika.

#Izbori

