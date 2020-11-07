BAJDEN PREDSEDNIK! Dobio Pensilvaniju - kraj agonije u Americi

Demokratski kandidat Džo Bajden postao je 46. predsednik SAD, objavila je agencija AP.

JOE BIDEN DEFEATS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP



The Associated Press declares Joe Biden the winner of a grueling campaign for the American presidency. He will lead a polarized nation through a historic collision of health, economic and social crises. #APracecall pic.twitter.com/lInwqjX3PB