DRAMA U TRŽNOM CENTRU U AMERICI: Na terenu na desetine policijskih vozila i nekoliko kola hitne pomoći

Na desetine policijskih vozila i nekoliko kola hitne pomoći poslato je u tržni centar Maifair u mestu Vauvatosa u državi Visconsin.
Povređeno je, prema nezvaničnim podacima, nekoliko ljudi.
Here’s what it looks like here at Mayfair Mall, large police presence and K-9s are here too @CBS58 pic.twitter.com/UrktgcZODR— Cearron Bagenda (@CearronBagenda) 20. новембар 2020.
MCMEO is NOT responding to Mayfair Mall. We are responding to the homicide of an adult male in the 4800 blk of W. Hampton. @MilwaukeePolice investigating.— Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) 20. новембар 2020.
#Amerika