DRAMA U TRŽNOM CENTRU U AMERICI: Na terenu na desetine policijskih vozila i nekoliko kola hitne pomoći

Izvor: RT, Foto: Pink.rs, Pixabay ||

Na desetine policijskih vozila i nekoliko kola hitne pomoći poslato je u tržni centar Maifair u mestu Vauvatosa u državi Visconsin.

Povređeno je, prema nezvaničnim podacima, nekoliko ljudi.

