NUDE 50 HILJADA DOLARA ZA INFORMACIJE O NJEMU: Jure ga na saveznom nivou, jer je UPUCAO specijalnog agenta!

FBI navodi da je za Demariom Kotonom (38) izdat nalog za hapšenje na saveznom nivou, prenosi AP.

The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for info leading to the arrest and conviction of Demario Lamar Cotton, wanted for his alleged assault on a federal law enforcement officer by use of a deadly weapon in Jackson, Mississippi, on June 26, 2021: https://t.co/lGi4GO4PBL pic.twitter.com/tW8obJ1P3Y